Hydro One Has Launched The Ice Storm 2025: Recovery Grant

The damage from last week’s ice storm is the worst we’ve seen in decades, and some of the hardest hit communities will never look the same. Damage from the storm is severe and widespread, and we know cleanup will continue long after power is restored. The Ice Storm 2025: Recovery Grant will help impacted communities access essential needs as they begin to rebuild.

These are the communities where we live and work, and we care about them deeply. Indigenous communities and municipalities are invited to apply to receive up to $10,000 to support restoration efforts with essential needs including food, supplies, clean-up efforts and shelter. Applications are now open and can be found at: www.HydroOne.com/CommunityInvestment.