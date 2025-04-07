Suspect To Identify After Gas Station Robbery In Huntsville

Officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Circle K gas station on Hanes Road in Huntsville and are appealing to the public for any witnesses or information related to the incident.

On April 7, 2025, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Huntsville OPP responded to a report of a robbery at the Circle K. Officers arrived shortly after the incident and spoke with key witnesses to gather information.

According to reports, a lone male suspect entered the store and demanded money. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, entered a vehicle driven by an unknown person and fled the area. It is believed the suspect attended earlier in the night in a dark pick-up truck but returned to commit the crime in a 4 door sedan.

Suspect 1: Caucasian male, approximately age 60 with a white beard, glasses, a camouflage “RealTree” branded hoodie, grey sweatpants, black shoes, glasses and a green hat. (photo attached)

There were no physical injuries to anyone during this incident and there is no risk to public safety. The O.P.P. Emergency response Team and O.P.P. canine unit assisted with the investigation. The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.