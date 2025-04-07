TLDSB Extends Deep Gratitude To Communities After Severe Storms

We are incredibly thankful for the commitment and resilience of all staff, students, and their families who have offered to help one another by clearing trees and fallen branches, sharing resources, and offering assistance to others in need – all of which create a sense of community during challenging times. At the schools that have been able to open, staff have provided normalcy in the school routine, as well as a warm and welcoming space. Some schools have also even been able to offer meals and/or snacks, and water to students.