TLDSB Extends Deep Gratitude To Communities After Severe Storms

The school year has brought extraordinary weather challenges to Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB), impacting many of our students, staff, and families across the City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County, and the District Municipality of Muskoka.
The ice storm that took place this past weekend, and subsequent inclement weather mid-week, caused widespread damage and disruption across the Board. TLDSB extends its sincere appreciation to municipal workers, hydro crews, telecommunications, emergency services, arborists and forestry teams, and all other workers and volunteers who have worked – and continue to work – tirelessly to clear roadways, and restore power, network access, telecommunication towers, and internet services to homes, schools, and worksites across the regions. These individuals have worked around the clock under dangerous and difficult circumstances.
We are incredibly thankful for the commitment and resilience of all staff, students, and their families who have offered to help one another by clearing trees and fallen branches, sharing resources, and offering assistance to others in need – all of which create a sense of community during challenging times. At the schools that have been able to open, staff have provided normalcy in the school routine, as well as a warm and welcoming space. Some schools have also even been able to offer meals and/or snacks, and water to students.
We understand that families are still facing disruptions making it difficult to return to daily routines and that some schools have been unable to open. Please know that our school staff remain committed to supporting families. Parents/guardians are encouraged to reach out to their school principal for assistance, if needed.