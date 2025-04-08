Gravenhurst High School Bursary Applications Available

The Town of Gravenhurst is now accepting applications for its annual Gravenhurst High School Bursary.

“We are pleased to provide this $2,000 bursary to a Gravenhurst High School graduate,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said. “The purpose of the bursary program is to help a graduate achieve their goal of furthering their education at the post-secondary level.”

The application form and related information is available on the town website.

Along with completing the form, applicants must draft an essay. A letter of support from an educational professional such as a principal, teacher, or guidance counsellor is also needed.

The essay topic this year is: What makes you (or what situations make you) proud to be Canadian?

Bursary applications are due May 31.

“Good luck to all applicants – your interest in post-secondary education is certainly commendable,” Mayor Lorenz said.