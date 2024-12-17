OPP Respond To Suspicious Person Incident In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a report of a suspicious person where there may have been a weapon involved in Gravenhurst.

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 10:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person who had been standing in front of a residence on Pinegrove Street in Gravenhurst, approximately 30 minutes prior, and beside him in the snow was what appeared to the complainant to be a long gun, possibly similar to a rifle with a magazine attached. There is no indication that the item was used in any manner that would compromise public safety.

The OPP K-9 unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to conduct a search however the ongoing snow made the search difficult and the person was not located.

Although there has been no described threat to public safety, police would like to speak with this person. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.