Seguin Township Resident Charged With Impaired On Hwy. 400

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver after receiving a traffic complaint on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Twp.

On December 16, 2024 at 3:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a possible impaired driver on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Twp. The complainant was able to update officers on the vehicles location and a traffic stop was conducted a short time later. As a result of their investigation, police have charged 59-year-old Joanne Fergusoin of Seguin, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80 CC.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 21, 2025 to answer to her charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of everyone travelling on Muskoka roads and trails. If you suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of any substance, please call 9-1-1 from your hands free device if it is safe to do so.