Central Ontario Forest Management Company Wins Prestigious North American Award For Responsible Forest Management

Parry Sound based Westwind Forest Stewardship (WFS) Inc. is a 2024 Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC) Leadership Award winner. The award celebrates Westwind’s role as advocates for and practitioners of sustainable forestry, assuring consumers that products bearing the FSC label originate from well-managed forests.

WFS General Manager, Barry Davidson, RPF celebrated the win stating, “For over 20 years, our unwavering commitment to successfully achieving FSC certification has both challenged and inspired us to enhance our forest management systems while deepening connections within the communities we serve. Together, benchmarks for excellence are surpassed, while demonstrating that conservation and community can thrive hand in hand!”

Westwind Forest Stewardship Inc. is a not-for-profit, community-based company that holds the Sustainable Forest License for the French-Severn Forest. It oversees a large area of forested land (432,000 ha) stretching from Algonquin Park to Georgian Bay, and from the Severn River north to the French River.