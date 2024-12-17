Sundridge’s New Public EV Station Overlooks Stunning Lake Bernard

The newest Lakeland EV Charging station is located at 91 Water Street, in Lion’s Park. The fast 180kW charger, with two ports, provides up to 100 km of range in just 10 minutes, helping drivers get back on the road quickly. Meanwhile, the lower cost 30kW charger is ideal for those planning a longer stay to discover all that Sundridge has to offer. Tesla drivers can connect easily using their CCS/NACS adapter.

Peter Ewald, Director, Lakeland Solutions, highlighted the strategic placement of the Lakeland EV Charging public network throughout the Districts of Muskoka and Parry Sound.

“Our partnerships with towns across the region aim to promote EV usage by ensuring chargers are well-distributed and reliable,” Ewald said. “For example, the station in Sundridge is centrally located in the Almaguin Highlands, less than an hour from North Bay, Huntsville, and Parry Sound. We’ve also positioned chargers to encourage drivers to explore the unique attractions each location offers.”

Sundridge Councillor Fraser Williamson shared, “As a Village Councillor, I am excited about the recent installation of an EV charging station. Locating it at Lion’s Park gives people the opportunity to relax in the park while enjoying the stunning views of Lake Bernard, the largest freshwater lake in the world without an island—or take a stroll downtown to visit shops and restaurants on the main street.” He added, “In addition to bringing more visitors to our village, this charging station will encourage others, including our residents, to consider purchasing electric vehicles, helping to reduce the carbon footprint in our village and region.”

This initiative is funded in part through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which supports the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) chargers where Canadians live, work, travel, and play. In total, NRCan’s ZEVIP provided funding for the installation of 40 public Lakeland EV charging stations across Muskoka and Parry Sound.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians are switching to EVs and saving on fuel and maintenance. To support Canadians driving EVs, where they live, work, travel and play, the Government of Canada is working with companies like Lakeland to build reliable and available charging options. We are pleased to invest in new EV charging stations for drivers in Sundridge and across Canada.”

The Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

To learn more and for easy and quick charger use, download the Lakeland EV Charging App, available in the Apple Store and Google Play, or visit www.lakelandevcharging.ca.