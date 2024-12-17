Two Snowmobiles Stolen From A Home In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a theft that occurred at a residence in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On Saturday December 7, 2024, at approximately 4:00 pm, Orillia OPP received a call for service regarding two snowmobiles being stolen from a residence located in the Township of Oro-Medonte. The suspect is believed to have entered the garage of the residence overnight between Friday December 6, 2024, and the morning of Saturday December 7, 2024. There were two snowmobiles removed from the property.

The Orillia OPP are calling on the public to assist in identifying the suspects. Anyone with Security footage along Ski Trails Road within the Township of Oro-Medonte, and/or anyone that might have seen suspicious activity within the area on that evening is asked to contact the Orillia OPP.

ATV #1 is a 2021 Ski-Doo 900 Renegade, Black in colour.

ATV #2 is a 2019 Ski-Doo 600 Blizzard, Pink, White and Black in colour.