Theft Of Snowmobile Results In Numerous Charges For Midland Resident

The report of a theft of a snowmobile from a William Street Midland address has resulted in a number of criminal charges for a Midland resident.

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded to the reported theft at approximately 8:42 a.m. December 11, 2024 of a red ski-doo from a William Street parking lot.

Through investigation, officers were able to locate and recover the stolen snowmobile and made an arrest in connection to the investigation.

Charged is Alexander Woznica 33 years of Midland with the following offences.

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Theft Under $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

And Further with the Provincial Offence of

Driving while under suspension

.The accused was arrested in the afternoon of December 11, 2024 and has been released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 16, 2025.