The Township Of Ramara Announces New Temporary Satellite Location For The Ramara Township Public Library

As a result of the Council meeting held on December 9, 2024, the Ramara Township Council made the difficult decision to temporarily relocate the Brechin Branch of the Ramara Township Public Library to the Township Administration Building, effective January 1, 2025. This action is necessary to ensure compliance with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), which mandates that all public spaces meet accessibility standards by January 1, 2025.

“Council and staff are focused on minimizing any negative impact on library services, especially considering the challenges faced in recent years during the move from its original location,” stated Mayor Clarke. “However, it is essential that library patrons and staff have access to an accessible space, and the Township must comply with existing legislation. Earlier this year, Council directed staff to apply for funding through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program, a federal initiative, to revitalize the St. Andrew’s Hall and the Standard Bank into an energy-efficient, accessible, and innovative space.”

In June, staff coordinated a tour of the facilities for the Joint Accessibility Committee, which included an AODA consultant from Occupational Safety Group Inc. (OSG). This tour was designed to identify accessibility barriers within the Township?s public spaces and present recommendations. The subsequent report outlined several critical barriers, particularly regarding access to the building and washrooms at the Brechin Community Centre, which currently serves as the satellite location for the Ramara Township Public Library.

During staff?s presentation at the meeting on Monday, it was advised that there was no budget allocated for implementing the necessary improvements to the Brechin Ball Park building to ensure compliance with accessibility standards. Consequently, the staff recommended that the building be closed until the required upgrades can be executed.

“As we move forward with the temporary relocation of the Brechin branch, our primary goal is to ensure that our community continues to have access to essential services in a safe and accessible environment,” said the CEO of the Ramara Township. “We understand the importance of the library to our residents, and while this transition is necessary to meet AODA compliance, we remain committed to exploring long-term solutions. By leveraging funding opportunities like the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program, we are working towards revitalizing spaces that will serve our community’s needs for years to come.”

Starting Saturday, December 21, patrons will have access to the Ramara Township Public Library’s Brechin satellite location at the Township Administration Building. This location will be open on Saturday, December 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday December 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular hours of operation will resume in the New Year, specifically on Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The library drop box will remain available at the entrance of the Township Administration Building Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the coming week, staff will prepare a temporary space and install directional signage within the building to ensure a smooth transition for both patrons and staff.