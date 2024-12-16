Town Of Bracebridge Approves 2025 Budget

Today, Town of Bracebridge Council approved the 2025 municipal budget and business plan, which focuses on incorporating operating costs of the new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, maintaining low long-term average growth in the Town’s tax rate, and prioritizing critical investment in municipal services and infrastructure in a continuously challenging fiscal environment. The budget supports responsible growth and development, while incorporating significant service offering for the community amounting to a 9.5% tax rate increase.

Based on a 2016 residential assessment of $300,000, the 9.5% tax rate increase equates to an additional $148 per household for the year. This cost supports the delivery of essential services including the expansion of recreational programming and services, maintenance of trails and parks, snow removal operations, fire services, and more that the community relies on.

Key Initiatives in the 2025 budget Include:

Muskoka Lumber Community Centre: Allocations to ensure the successful full-year operation of the new state-of-the-art facility, which will serve as a cornerstone for sports, arts, culture and community events;

Allocations to ensure the successful full-year operation of the new state-of-the-art facility, which will serve as a cornerstone for sports, arts, culture and community events; Bracebridge 150 Anniversary: Funding for celebratory events, the development of legacy projects including the creation of the Bracebridge 150 forest, and upgrades to historical and cultural landmarks like the Memorial Park Bandshell;

Funding for celebratory events, the development of legacy projects including the creation of the Bracebridge 150 forest, and upgrades to historical and cultural landmarks like the Memorial Park Bandshell; Road and Infrastructure Upgrades: Continued investment in critical capital projects to rehabilitate roads, enhance storm drainage, and improve parks and trail systems;

Continued investment in critical capital projects to rehabilitate roads, enhance storm drainage, and improve parks and trail systems; Public Services and Safety: Enhanced resources for fire services, winter maintenance, and emergency preparedness; and

Enhanced resources for fire services, winter maintenance, and emergency preparedness; and Support for Growth: Strategic staffing additions to meet the operational demands of growing community facilities and road networks.

The 2025 budget aligns with the Town’s commitment of financial sustainability, leveraging reserves and external grants to minimize the tax impact on residents while addressing significant inflationary pressures on operations and capital projects.

Over the past five years, the Town has navigated the challenges that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, unprecedented inflation, and the necessity to replace aging, undersized infrastructure, like the arena and library. During this time, the Town has diligently identified savings and efficiencies across all services to minimize the financial impact on residents and business. As a result, the Town has maintained an average annual change in its tax rate of 3.7% from 2019 to 2025.

Each year, the Town of Bracebridge’s budget identifies priorities, goals and initiatives that support the community. Through extensive preparation, staff deliver recommendations that support these priorities but are also respective of residents and the current economic impacts.

Quotes

“The 2025 Municipal Budget and Business Plan is a reflection of Bracebridge’s forward-thinking approach to growth and community building. This budget not only supports exciting initiatives like the Town’s 150-year anniversary and the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, but also ensures critical investments in infrastructure and public safety. These priorities enhance quality of life for all residents while laying the groundwork for a strong and vibrant future.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge

“This budget reflects a collaborative effort to address the current and future needs of Bracebridge. It includes significant funding for roads, parks, and essential services while incorporating strategic investments in staffing and facilities to meet growing demands. The operationalization of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre and our sesquicentennial celebrations are key highlights, but every dollar in this budget is part of a thoughtful plan to ensure sustainability and efficiency. We remain committed to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and delivering value to residents.”

– Stephen Rettie, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Bracebridge

“The 2025 Municipal Budget and Business Plan reflects the diligent work of the Finance team in balancing fiscal responsibility with community needs. We’ve carefully considered the challenges of inflation, infrastructure demands, and operational growth to deliver a budget that prioritizes sustainability and value for taxpayers. This plan underscores our commitment to responsible governance and strategic financial planning, ensuring that Bracebridge remains well-positioned to meet current needs while preparing for future opportunities.”

– Paul Judson, Director of Finance, Town of Bracebridge