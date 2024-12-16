MacTier Resident Is $75,000 Richer, Will Pay Bills And Use It For Home Renovations

Tiffany, a mother of three, has been playing the lottery with OLG for more than 25 years. She enjoys trying a variety of INSTANT tickets. “I usually pick up whichever $3 tickets are available at the store,” she shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her winnings. The day I purchased this ticket, I just happened to choose the right one!” Tiffany is now thrilled to share the news of her first big win!

“After playing my ticket, I thought I had won, but the store was closed for the day, so I downloaded the OLG app to check,” Tiffany recalled. “I was so excited! My first instinct was to call my mom. I needed her to help calm me down. She and my brother are both so happy for me.”

“Winning feels amazing, but it’s also unbelievable. I keep second-guessing— can this be real? I have to remind myself that it is,” Tiffany smiled.

With her windfall, Tiffany plans to pay some bills and complete home renovations.

INSTANT CASHBOOM was available for $3 a play and the top prize is $75,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.41. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gord’s Home Hardware on Front Street in MacTier.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.