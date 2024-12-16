District Of Muskoka Launches Lake System Health Survey

The District of Muskoka is seeking public input to help update its Lake System Health policies. These policies guide waterfront development while protecting Muskoka’s natural environment.

As part of the Muskoka Official Plan (MOP) Comprehensive Review, the District is updating its policies to address challenges such as climate change, water quality and shoreline development. Public participation is essential to ensure these updates are informed by the experiences, concerns, and priorities of the community.

Survey Open for Public Input

Shape the future of Muskoka by completing the Lake System Health survey. Feedback from the survey will inform policies that balance environmental, economic and community priorities.

The survey is available on the Engage Muskoka platform: Lake System Health Survey.

The deadline to complete the survey is Feb. 6, 2025.

In addition to the survey, the District will host a series of public consultation opportunities in the New Year. Stay tuned for more details.

Learn More and Stay Informed

For more information about the Muskoka Official Plan Comprehensive review and the Lake System Health policy updates, or to stay up to date on future public consultation opportunities, visit the MOP Engage Muskoka project page.