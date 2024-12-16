Someone Stole A Snowmobile From Deerhurst Resort

Officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of a snowmobile at Deerhurst Resort and are requesting the public’s assistance to identify the suspect.

On December 14, 2024 Huntsville OPP received a call that unknown person(s) had forcibly entered a building and stole a new Yamaha snowmobile.

The snowmobile was not yet ready or service for use nor did it have any registration identifiers on it. It is unknown how the snowmobile was removed from the property but public trails run beside the location.

Property owners who have granted permission to local snowmobile clubs and other snowmobile operators are asked to keep an eye open on the trails in the event the stolen snowmobile is left behind.

If you have any information to provide, please contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.