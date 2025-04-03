OPP Find Impaired Driver In Seguin Township

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On March 31, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver. The vehicle was located and stopped on Cargill Drive in Seguin Township. Officers spoke with the driver and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Robert Flood, 67 years-of-age of Barrie Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor

Have care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 1, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.