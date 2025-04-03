Marriott Moves Forward With New Hotel And Housing Development Project In Parry Sound

The Town of Parry Sound is excited to announce the building permit for the new hotel on the waterfront has been issued. The Lionston Group is ready to move forward with their multi-phased development plan. Phase-1 of the plan includes a seven-storey, 92-room Marriott Courtyard Hotel and event space for up to 120 people. Future phases will include apartments and other forms of housing.

“The plans for the re-development of the former Shell property represent an exciting new chapter in the Town’s waterfront,” said Mayor McGarvey. “The hotel is the first phase of a multi-phased development and represents a significant investment that will attract visitors year-round and increase economic activity in the area.”

This substantial investment by Lionston Group will create new employment opportunities, new housing and additional amenities in Parry Sound over multiple phases that will drive tourism and boost local businesses.

The Investment in Pump Station 2 Created Developer Confidence

In January 2025 the Town was successful in securing $13m in grant funding toward a new $18m wastewater Pump Station to service the southern portion of the harbour.

“We appreciate the $18m investment of the province and the Town in the new Pump Station,” remarked Mr. Ravi Prasher, Vice President of Lionston Group. “This commitment and the vision behind it gave us the confidence to invest in Parry Sound.”

Hotel Development and Future Phases

The proposed Marriott Hotel development will feature:

✅ A 7-storey structure with a 92-room hotel;

✅ Amenities including a swimming pool, hot tub, sauna and gym for guests;

✅ A large 120-person event space.

The Marriott Hotel represents the first phase of a larger mixed-use development expected to include:

• Public access to the waterfront via boardwalk;

• Restaurant to enhance the local dining experience;

• Marina to attract waterfront tourism;

• Apartments and townhouses to address growing local housing needs.

Next Step: Groundbreaking Ceremony Scheduled for Spring 2025

A groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled for Spring 2025, with more information to come.