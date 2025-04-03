Call To The OPP Leads To Impaired Driving Investigation In Midland

A call to the OPP Communications Centre reporting a possible impaired driver caused officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the OPP to attend a Simcoe County Road 93, Midland gas bar near 5:50 p.m. March 28, 2025.

The suspect vehicle had departed prior to the officers arrival resulting in a patrol of the vicinity and further investigation led officers to intercept the suspect vehicle at a Midland Avenue address shortly afterwards.

The officers spoke with the driver and entered into an impaired driving investigation resulting in Dominic Guaragna 62 years of Midland being charged with the following criminal charges.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the April 10, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Although the OPP runs its annual Festive RIDE campaign during the holiday season, RIDE spot checks are conducted throughout the year, 24/7. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead and to use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. Enforcement and education is essential to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails, roadways and waterways.