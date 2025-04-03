Huntsville OPP Charge Burk’s Falls Resident For Drug Trafficking

On March 31, 2025 at 4:20 p.m., Huntsville OPP officers were on patrol when they observed a female they knew to have outstanding warrants.

The investigation revealed the accused to be in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine and various items that indicate possible drug trafficking offenses.

Cheryl Upton, 35 years old of Burk’s Falls Ontario is charged:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario on April 1, 2025.

