Electrical Safety Authority Offers Important Information For Storm-Affected Areas

This past weekend’s ice storm has left many homes and businesses across Ontario without power and unable to relocate or conduct regular business operations. As we brace for more severe weather this week, including potential flooding, the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is reminding Ontarians that there is an increased risk of electric shock when water makes contact with electrical systems that could result in serious injury or death.

Up to 50 mm of rain is anticipated in some areas and significant rainfall with frozen ground means a greater risk for flooding in homes, as the rain cannot absorb into the ground and sump pumps are not able to work effectively under these conditions and may still be without power.

“We have been on the ground with many Ontarians affected by this weekend’s ice storm. With downed trees, downed powerlines and equipment damaged, the challenge is significant, and will now be compounded by potential flooding,” said Eric Kingston, Vice President, Operations at Electrical Safety Authority. “Safety is paramount and there are a few key ways to protect yourself from electrical harm, including staying 10 metres away from downed powerlines, and not entering your basement if there is flooding above the electrical outlets.”

To protect yourself and your family, first responders and utility workers in your area, proactively following these steps is critical.

Safeguard your home from expected flooding

Unplug and move electrical appliances and devices to an area above the expected level of floor water. Do not reuse products if they have been in contact with flood water. Prepare the outside of your home by unplugging and storing extension cords indoors above the potential flood line. If you need to evacuate your home ahead of flooding, disconnect the power to your home by making sure the main switch by your electrical panel is left in the “off” position before you go.

Protect yourself if you have water contact or damage to your electrical system

Do not enter your basement if the water is above the level of electrical outlets, baseboard heaters or furnace, or is near your electrical panel. If your electrical system has been affected, your utility may not be able to restore power to your property until damage has been assessed and necessary repairs have been made. ESA strongly recommends you hire a Licensed Electrical Contractor to evaluate your home’s electrical system. They will determine if it is safe to have the local electric utility restore power to your home. You can find a Licensed Electrical Contractor at findacontractor.esasafe.com.

The contractor will file for a permit with the ESA so there is a record of the work.

When the contractor completes the work, the contractor will work with ESA to confirm the installation is in safe working order and that power can be reconnected.

ESA will inform the utility that it is safe to reconnect.

The utility will reconnect when it is able to do so. After the work is done, ask the contractor for a copy of the ESA Certificate of Acceptance for your records and insurance.

Be safe around portable generators

Portable generators can provide security and comfort during power outages. However, they can cause electrical shock and fire hazards if connected or used incorrectly. Follow these tips to use your generator safely:

Never use a generator indoors. They produce fatal carbon monoxide fumes, so set them up outside away from windows, doors or vents to your house or your neighbour’s house. If you’re buying a generator, make sure it has a Canadian certification mark from an approved certification agency. Don’t attach a portable generator directly to your home’s electricity system. It could cause power to flow back into the grid and electrocute you, a utility worker, or damage the system. If you want to permanently connect your generator to your home’s system, you need to file a permit with ESA and a Licensed Electrical Contractor must make the connection.

Stay 10 metres back from downed powerlines

Downed powerlines may be live and are extremely dangerous. Stay back at least 10 metres (the length of a school bus). Electricity can travel through water and the ground around powerlines. Call 911 and the local electricity distribution company to report any downed lines. Please wait until the power is disconnected or powerlines are repaired before starting yard cleanup – downed powerlines may be hidden beneath debris and tree branches.

Watch out for low hanging powerlines. You must stay 3 metres back from overhead lines.

Electricity can jump or “arc” to you or your tools if you get too close. Remember carry ladders horizontally and to keep high reach tools such as ladders and pole top trimmers 3m from overhead wires. You don’t have to touch a powerline to get a deadly shock.

For more information on electrical safety when stormy weather hits, visit: esasafe.com/icestorms