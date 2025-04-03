Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District MNR Flood Warning And Flood Outlook

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook bulletin is in effect for portions of the District until Friday, April 11, 2025.

This bulletin will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District for portions of the District of Parry Sound within the Boyne, French, Gull, Magnetawan, Pickerel, and Seguin River Watersheds.

Please note that a Flood Warning remains in effect for the Black, Burnt, Muskoka and Severn River Watersheds within the Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District.

Residents and those visiting the area are advised to be aware of current watershed conditions. Higher than normal water levels and flow conditions exist throughout the area and residents are reminded to keep a close watch on weather conditions, regularly check for updated messages, and exercise caution near fast-moving rivers and streams.

MNR advises residents to exercise extreme caution concerning ice conditions. No ice is safe ice. High water levels combined with a forecast for high winds has the potential to damage shoreline infrastructure due to moving ice. MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as many are seasonally inundated with water, prone to washouts and may be impassible due to current water levels.

Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.