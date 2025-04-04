Health Unit Announces Additional Measles Exposure Sites In Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has identified additional exposure sites related to the confirmed measles case (unvaccinated resident, who recently traveled internationally) reported on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Individuals who were present at the following exposure sites on Thursday, March 27, 2025, may have been exposed to measles.

CIBC (23 Mapleview Dr. W., Barrie) – 2:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Walmart (35 Mapleview Dr. W., Barrie) – 2:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fika Cannabis (33 Mapleview Dr.W., Unit C007, Barrie) – 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rexall Pharmacy (567 Essa Road, Barrie) – 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The health unit advises anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the measles virus to go to smdhu.org/measles for more detailed information on what to do next. The information there will include the following:

Monitor for signs and symptoms of measles which begin 7 to 21 days after exposure.

Even individuals who are up to date with the measles vaccine should watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days after exposure. Symptoms of measles include: Fever, runny nose, cough Drowsiness, and red eyes Small white spots appear on the inside of the mouth and throat but are not always present. Three to seven days after symptoms start, a red, blotchy rash typically appears on the face and then spreads down the body. One can be infectious 4 days prior and 4 days after onset of rash.



Confirm that you and your family members have two doses of measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV); those born before 1970 would likely have had measles illness as a child and are presumed to be immune and protected. Those not protected against measles with these measures should contact their health care provider regarding vaccination.

If you develop symptoms within 7 to 21 days after exposure: Isolate immediately by staying home (do not go to school or work) and avoid contact with others, and call us at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 ext 8649 for further advice. If you require urgent or emergency care, please call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital. This allows staff to prepare for your arrival and helps prevent the spread of infection. Wear a well-fitting, high-quality face mask when seeking medical care.



Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads very easily through airborne transmission. The measles virus can live in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

People who get sick usually recover without treatment, but measles can be more severe for infants, young children, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems. Possible complications include middle ear infections, pneumonia, diarrhea, or encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and occasionally death in the very young.

The health unit is advising individuals and families to ensure they are up to date with their measles vaccines and to remain watchful for symptoms even if vaccinated against measles.

For more information about measles, please visit smdhu.org/measles or call 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.