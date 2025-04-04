Third Person Arrested In Connection To Summer Time Shooting In Parry Sound

The Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad has located and arrested a third person, who had a warrant issued for their arrest, in relation to an ongoing shooting investigation in Parry Sound.

On Thursday, June 15, 2023, shortly after 1:30 a.m., members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual in hospital with injuries sustained following an incident at a local hotel. Two people have previously been charged in relation to this investigation.

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Alexander Youmans, 20 years of age of Henvey Inlet First Nation, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

· Attempt to commit murder with a restricted or prohibited firearm

· Possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose

· Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

· Disguise with intent

· Aggravated assault

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with any information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.