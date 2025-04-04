New Canada Post Stamp Celebrates Blue Rodeo

Since the band’s formation in 1984, its unique mix of country, folk and rock has helped shape Canadian music

Yesterday, Canada Post unveiled a new stamp to celebrate one of Canada’s most beloved bands, Blue Rodeo.

From the time it formed in 1984, the iconic group and its signature blend of country, folk and rock have helped define Canada’s musical identity – and 40 years on, Blue Rodeo continues to resonate deeply with loyal fans.

Blue Rodeo and Doug Ettinger, Canada Post CEO and President (CNW Group/Canada Post)

Led by the soaring harmonies and endearing melodies of principal singer-songwriters Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor, Blue Rodeo performed a first live gig in February 1985. The band – known for rootsy eclecticism and superb musicianship – quickly became a fixture in Toronto’s epic Queen Street West music scene.

In 1987, the group released a debut album, Outskirts, with the first single “Try” becoming an instant hit. The song helped certify the record double platinum the following year and was the driving force behind Blue Rodeo’s five 1989 JUNO Award nominations – the band won Group of the Year, while “Try” won Single of the Year as well as Best Video.

Building on this initial success, Blue Rodeo went on to release more than a dozen albums. Classic songs such as “Lost Together,” “5 Days in May” and “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet” propelled the band’s work to multi-platinum status and turned the group, along with its members, into Canadian legends.

Among countless accolades, Blue Rodeo has won 12 JUNO Awards, including induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and earned a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement.

The band, which continues to tour and record, has sold more than four million albums and performed over 2,500 live shows, including more concerts at Toronto’s venerated Massey Hall than any other rock band.