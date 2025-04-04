Severn Resident Gets Charged With Impaired After Asking For Directions

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a driver with impaired operation related charges.

On April 2nd, 2025 at 1:45 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of Peter and North St. about a possible impaired driver. Police received information from a member of the public that a male party entered a local business and asked for directions while exhibiting several signs of impairment, including a strong smell of alcohol. Shortly after police located the male driving a vehicle that was observed leaving the business. A traffic stop was conducted, and police quickly determined the driver to be impaired.

Wayne McLeod 53-year-old of Severn Township was charged with the following:

Adult Operation while impaired – Alcohol and drugs

Adult Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Adult Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Adult Driving while under suspension