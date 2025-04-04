Missing Person Last Seen In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Bracebridge OPP officers are currently attempting to locate 44-year-old Leanne from Gravenhurst, ON. She was last seen at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at her residence in the area of Fraser Street and Gateway Drive in Gravenhurst, and family members are concerned for her well-being. Leanne is 5’4″ tall, has blue eyes, long blonde hair and is of medium build. She may be wearing a ¾ length beige puffy winter coat with a fur hood and may be wearing dark running shoes. It is not believed that she had access to a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.