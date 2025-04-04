Waypoint’s Child And Youth Mental Health Programs to benefit from Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign

This spring, every Smile Cookie purchased at the Midland and Penetanguishene Tim Hortons locations will do more than satisfy a sweet tooth — it will help fund vital mental health programs for children and youth in our community.

From April 28 to May 4, 100 per cent of proceeds from each Smile Cookie sale will go directly to Waypoint’s child and youth community mental health initiatives, providing critical support where it’s needed most.

“The Smile Cookie campaign is a meaningful way to help us prioritize the mental health of

children and youth in our community,” said Cindy Ball, Waypoint Director of Philanthropy.

“Every cookie purchased helps build a future where young people have the resources,

confidence and support they need to face life’s challenges. When we address mental health

needs early on, we foster not only healthier individuals, but also stronger, more resilient

communities. Today, more than ever, our kids need support, and this campaign gives us the

opportunity to make a real difference in their lives.”

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie — an ooey gooey chocolate chunk cookie decorated with a

pink and blue smiling face — is a delicious way to make a difference in your community. Last spring, customers helped raise nearly $18.8 million, supporting organizations across Canada spreading kindness in countless communities.

The Smile Cookie campaign is an easy and delicious way to give back to the community. For just $2 per cookie, 100 per cent of the proceeds go directly to the child and youth programs.

The cookies are baked fresh and are a wonderful treat that everyone will surely enjoy.

Place your pre-orders today at https://www.waypointcentre.ca/getinvolved/donate/fundraising-events/smile-cookies. Join us in supporting youth mental health one Smile Cookie at a time.