WPSHC Opens Pulmonary Function Lab To Improve Local Access To Diagnostic Testing

WPSHC is thrilled to announce the opening of a state-of-the-art Pulmonary Function Lab at West Parry Sound Health Centre, a vital addition to the community that will provide essential diagnostic testing for lung health right here at home. This new facility means that residents will no longer need to travel to larger healthcare centres for pulmonary diagnostics, saving time and making the service more convenient and accessible than ever before.

In addition to improving local access, the Pulmonary Function Lab will ensure precise and timely test results. Whether the WPSHC team is reducing barriers to necessary diagnostic testing or offering faster access to routine tests for ongoing monitoring, they are committed to enhancing the quality of care and better serving the region.

“I am so honoured to have played a role in our community’s journey toward better health care with our new Pulmonary Function Lab,” said Stephanie Faucher, the Clinical Manager of Outpatient Rehabilitation Services, who is herself a respiratory therapist. “The successful launch could not have happened without the collective effort of our various teams here at West Parry Sound Health Centre. I’d especially like to thank our maintenance and IT teams for their work installing the technology, and our respiratory therapists for their countless hours ensuring we are ready for a full complement of patients.”

“We are extremely proud to offer this important new resource to our residents and are deeply grateful to the dedicated team who worked tirelessly to bring this service to life,” said Donald Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer for West Parry Sound Health Centre. “We also want to recognize the Foundation and the incredible generosity of the donors who made this possible.”

Deborah M. Loosemore, Chief Executive Officer for the WPSHC Foundation, added, “The West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation is proud to have played a key role in bringing this service to Parry Sound. Thanks to our generous donors, we are making health care more accessible and improving the well-being of our community.”