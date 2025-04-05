Fundraising Concert Supports Chippewa’s Music Program

Music students at Chippewa Secondary School are getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what’s involved in a professional production as the school gears up for a fundraising concert by Nova Scotian singer-songwriter Dave Gunning. Gunning will be accompanied by Cape Breton fiddler and singer-songwriter Rose Morrison in a concert at the school Monday, May 26 at 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Chippewa science teacher Jamie Carruthers, via East Coaster Studios, is the driving force behind the concert. He and Gunning are friends, and he asked his friend to support the initiative. Carruthers has been bringing East Coast musicians to North Bay as part of his East Coaster Studios present series. The concert will feature current and former Chippewa music students, and proceeds will purchase hanging microphones for the auditorium, which can be used for the school’s music events and theatre productions.

Gunning has released 14 albums and was inspired by legends like Stan Rogers and Gordon Lightfoot. His music is characterized by storytelling and often highlights the lives of underdogs while addressing social and environmental issues.

He is the recipient of 10 East Coast Music Awards, two Canadian Folk Music Awards, four Music Nova Scotia Awards and a Juno nomination for his tribute to the late John Allan Cameron.

Carruthers says the concert will also be a learning opportunity for Chippewa’s music students. They will be assisting with all aspects of the show. In addition to helping with marketing, students will be acting as greeters and ticket takers. Added benefits for the students, says Carruthers, are that they “get to see seasoned professional musicians deliver a top-tier show. Students will get a behind-the-scenes look at what is involved in a professional production. It also gives them the opportunity to open for a world–class performer and perform in front of an audience. Depending on Dave’s schedule and travel time he may be able to come to the school before the concert to work with the students to help prepare for the show.”

The schedule is not yet finalized, but there will be a number or two from former Chippewa student (and now musician recording engineer) Greg Aultman, and current Chippewa students Ireland Loeffen and Maddie Berwick will perform an original song or two. There are also plans for a vocalist group to join Gunning for one of his best-known songs, These Hands, and Chippewa’s guitar ensemble is set to perform.

Carruthers adds that the sound production for the show and equipment is being handled probono by retired Chippewa teacher Brian Risk.

“I am hoping to make this an annual event and continue to bring in big names in the music industry,” says Carruthers. “I would love to be able to raise enough funds to upgrade the theatre sound system at Chippewa completely.”

The event will also feature a silent auction to help raise additional funds the night of the show. Anyone willing to donate items can contact Carruthers at eastcoasterstudios@gmail.com.

Tickets for the show (general admission, not reserved seating) are now available through TicketScene. East Coaster Studios’ Instagram and Facebook accounts provide more information about this concert.