Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired And Dangerous Driving

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver after a dangerous situation in the town of Bracebridge.

On April 3, 2025 just before 11:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Bracebridge Fire and Muskoka EMS, responded to 9-1-1 calls about a single-vehicle-collision that occurred on Manitoba Street. The involved vehicle was reportedly seen swerving on the road and left the roadway, collided with a tree, and landed on its roof. Emergency crews assisted in extricating the occupants and the female passenger was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have charged 41-year-old Shane Webb of Bracebridge, ON with Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm, Operation While Impaired Causing Bodily Harm and Failure or Refusal To Comply with Demand-Bodily Harm.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, on May 13, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Police are asking anyone who may have information, including video surveillance, to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.