One Person Taken Into Custody After Multiple Structure Fires On Peninsula Point Road

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a disturbance in Orillia, in which the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance and multiple structure fires on Peninsula Point Road. As a result of the investigation, an involved individual was located in the area. During the interaction, police discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) and conducted energy weapon. One person was taken into custody.

As the SIU has invoked its mandate, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information.