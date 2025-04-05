OPP Charge Two With Stunt Driving In One Traffic Stop On Hwy. 400 In Oro-Medonte

A member of the Central Region Time Team has charged two with stunt driving in one traffic stop on Highway 400 North south of Moonstone Road in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On April 4, 2025, just after 1:30 pm, a sharp-eyed member of the Central Region Time Team conducted a traffic stop on two vehicles travelling together northbound on Highway 400. The officer noted the vehicles travelling at a rate of 174 km per hour in a posted 100 km per hour zone.

As a result, two 19-year-olds from Sudbury both face charges for:

· Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed, and

· Speeding 50+ km/h over posted speed limit.

Both drivers received a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicles were impounded for 14 days. Both accused drivers are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Drivers and members of the public are reminded to respect our communities, comply with all laws, and not jeopardize the safety of our citizens or our neighborhoods with risky, illegal, and dangerous actions.