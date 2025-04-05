Bracebridge Library Wants You To ‘Say Yes To Your Dress’ … Or Suit

“Say Yes to Your Dress” provides young people with new or gently used formal wear.

The Bracebridge Library is now accepting donations for its “Say Yes to Your Dress” program.

Donations must be new or gently used and can be dresses, suits, or accessories.

Mathew Reisler, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, shares how donations will be

accepted until Saturday, April 26.

“We’re hoping to have a wider selection of suits – including dress shirts, shoes, and ties – this year,” he continues. “While we always have an abundance of dresses, our selection of suits lags behind.”

Donations should be brought to the Bracebridge Library at 34 Salmon Avenue.

“We want to make your prom, grad, or whatever big day you’re preparing for as stress-free as possible,” says Reisler. “When you leave the library with an a new outfit, you will be ready to look – and feel – your best.”

He explains registration is not required for the event, adding the formal wear and accessories will be available for free from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 3.

“The line-up to get in often starts well before the event starts, so the earlier you can get to the library, the better,” he adds