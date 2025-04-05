Several Charges Laid After Multiple Structure Fires On Peninsula Point Road

One person has been charged in connection with a disturbance investigation in Orillia, in which the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a disturbance and multiple structure fires on Peninsula Point Road. An involved individual was located in the area. During the interaction, police discharged an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) and conducted energy weapon. One person was taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, a 60-year-old of Clarington, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Assault with a weapon

Assault

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Explosive – making or possessing substance with intent

Possession incendiary material

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Arson – damage to property – four counts

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

Anyone with any information in relation to the OPP investigation is asked to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

As the SIU has invoked its mandate, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information.