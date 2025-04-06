Emergency Services And OPP Locate Deceased Person at Residence In Tay Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded to a report of a deceased person being located at a residence in Tay Township at approximately 12:35 p.m. March 31, 2025.

Officers, along with Tay Township Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services all attended a trailer used as a residence on Reeves Road but sadly the lone occupant at the time was confirmed deceased upon arrival of Paramedic Services.

The area Coroner did attend the scene, and it was confirmed that the deceased was a 68-year-old female who resided in the trailer.

Although there are no signs of foul play, the ongoing investigation is being conducted and a post mortem will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service at a future date, to determine the cause of death. The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) has also been notified of this incident.