Celebrate Earth Day In Huntsville: Take Action For A Greener Tomorrow

The Town of Huntsville invites residents to join a week of Earth Day activities designed to celebrate, protect, and preserve our local environment. With a variety of community clean-ups, an engaging climate action presentation, and the return of the annual Compost Giveaway, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved and make a difference.

Huntsville is known for its stunning natural landscapes, and the Town is committed to sustainability through environmental stewardship. Residents are encouraged to join in and help keep our community clean and green.

Earth Day Activities:

Annual Compost Giveaway

Back by popular demand! The District Municipality of Muskoka is providing high-quality compost through their green bin program. Bring your own pails and scoop up some fresh compost for your garden!

Date: Wednesday, April 23

Time: 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Conroy Park, paved parking lot off Forbes Hill Dr.

Availability: First come, first served

Community Clean-Up Events

Help keep Huntsville beautiful by joining a community clean-up event near you. Bring your own gloves and enthusiasm—garbage bags will be provided.

Tuesday, April 22

Summit Centre – Meet at the front doors, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Muskoka Heritage Place – Meet at the main gates off Park Dr., 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Thursday, April 24

Town Hall, River Mill, Main Street, and Town Dock – Meet at Civic Square off Main Street, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

BBQ Lunch – Supported by the Downtown BIA and Rotary Club, 12:00 PM at Civic Square

Friday, April 25

Fire Hall, Library & Community Halls – Meet at main doors of each building, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Hutcheson Cemetery – Meet at the Main Chapel, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Earth Day Presentation with the District of Muskoka

Learn about the District of Muskoka’s new Climate Hero community engagement program. Lauren Saville, Climate Change Initiatives Coordinator, will share how individuals, businesses, and organizations can take climate action locally and be recognized for their efforts.

Date: Thursday, April 24

Time: 12:30 – 2:00 PM

Location: Huntsville Public Library