Bracebridge Resident Faces Impaired Driving And Drug Charges

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has taken another impaired driver off of the roads in Bracebridge.

On December 16, 2024 just after midnight, a Bracebridge OPP officer was out conducting proactive patrols on Wellington Street in Bracebridge, ON and conducted a traffic stop after noticing some deficiencies on a vehicle. As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged 22-year-old Luis Mesquita of Bracebridge, ON with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine.

The accusedwill appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 21, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of everyone travelling on Muskoka roads and trails. If you suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of any substance, please call 9-1-1 from your hands free device if it is safe to do so.