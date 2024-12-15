City Of Orillia Ringing In 2025 With Free New Year’s Eve Bash

The City of Orillia invites the community to the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.) to welcome 2025 with a free New Year’s Eve Bash on Dec. 31, 2024.

“The New Year’s Eve Bash provides a sense of community as we come together to celebrate the end of 2024 and welcome 2025. The City is proud to once again host this free, family-friendly event at the Orillia Recreation Centre. We invite everyone to join us to celebrate as we ring in 2025,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

The New Year’s Eve Bash will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with activities for all ages, including face painting, crafts, open swim, and a variety of bouncy castles and inflatables. Attendees can enjoy complimentary popcorn and cotton candy and create lasting memories at the photo wall. Don’t forget to share your photos on Facebook and Instagram using #CelebrateWithOrillia for a chance to win an exciting prize.

In line with the City’s commitment to environmental sustainability, this year’s event will replace the traditional balloon drop with a videoboard countdown and confetti cannons featuring recyclable confetti.

“Our goal is to offer a memorable celebration while being mindful of our impact on the environment,” said Megan Visser, Recreation Program Supervisor. “The videoboard countdown and eco-friendly confetti promise to bring just as much fun to our countdown experience.”

Foodies can look forward to savoring local flavors with the Patty Wagon available for purchase outside of the facility. We encourage everyone to bring a reusable water bottle to the event, and a hydration station will be available. Visit orillia.ca/RecreationEvents for our guide to the New Year’s Eve event to get the most out of this exciting night.

Sharing Place Food Drive

This year the City of Orillia is partnering with the Sharing Place Food Centre and asking attendees to bring a “Top Needed Item” to donate at the event. The Sharing Place Food Centre is in need of the following items:

1. Canned Meat and Fish 2. Sugar 3. Canned Soup (vegetable, chicken noodle, mushroom, tomato) 4. Flour 5. Canned Vegetables (corn/peas/beans/tomatoes) 6. Tea Bags 7. Peanut Butter 8. Instant and Ground Coffee 9. Pull Tab Canned Goods 10. Low-Sugar Cereal 11. Rice 12. Hygiene Items 13. Toilet Paper 14. Dog and Cat Food

Additional New Year’s Eve Activities

In addition to the festivities at the Orillia Recreation Centre, Orillia Home Hardware is sponsoring two free holiday skates at Rotary Place Arena (100 University Ave.) from 1 to 1:50 p.m. and 2 to 2:50 p.m. p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024.

Free transit will be provided throughout Orillia on New Year’s Eve, thanks to Orillia Tim Hortons, from 4:45 p.m. to 1:45 a.m. (last run will be at 1:15 a.m. from the transit terminal), ensuring safe and convenient travel for everyone.

The Orillia New Year’s Eve Bash began in 2011 as a community-focused event to provide families and young children with a special way to welcome the New Year. Since its inception, it has become one of Orillia’s most popular events, drawing more than 2,000 attendees annually.

For more information on the event and full schedule of activities, visit orillia.ca/RecreationEvents.