Township Of Muskoka Lakes 2025 Municipal Budget Has Been Approved

On December 11, 2024, Township Council approved the 2025 Operating and Capital Budget and Forecast.

The 2025 Budget has a net levy of $17,569,000, which represents an 8.9% tax rate increase over 2024. The estimated tax increase for a residential property valued at $500,000 is $65.90 to $809.60 per year. The 2025 Budget maintains service levels while increasing funding for needed infrastructure projects through a $6 million contribution to reserves and reserve funds.

“Our municipality, like many across the region, is facing fiscal challenges as we strive to maintain our services and infrastructure, protect our environment and preserve our overall quality of life,” said Mayor Kelley. “I pledge that Council has made every effort to build the Township budget responsibly while maintaining the services that the community has grown to expect.”

Notable planned initiatives for 2025 include delivery of a new pumper for Station 5 (Minett), dock works at Beaumaris and Windermere, operations heavy vehicle replacements, implementation of the Short Term Rental Accommodation Licensing By-law and major surface treatment roadworks on local roads.

Please visit www.muskokalakes.ca to view a copy of the 2025 Budget.