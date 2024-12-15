Explore Huntsville Opens Applications For Visitor Attraction Grants

Have an idea for attracting visitors to Huntsville? Explore Huntsville wants to hear from you!

Applications for Visitor Tourism Grants are now open and Huntsville’s Destination Management and Marketing Organization is ready to invest in your unique events, initiatives or marketing campaigns.

Made possible by the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) — paid by visitors at local hotels, motels, resorts and short-term rental accommodations — Visitor Attraction Grants help to grow Huntsville’s economy by supporting tourism initiatives by local organizations or which benefit the Huntsville tourism industry.

Explore Huntsville’s parent organization, the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association (HMATA), has a provincially legislated mandate to use MAT funds to promote and develop tourism in Huntsville.

“As part of our mandate, we want to increase year-round workforce opportunities in Huntsville’s hospitality sector — which ultimately benefits all local workforce sectors — by extending the shoulder seasons,” says Kelly Haywood, Explore Huntsville’s executive director. “With this grant opportunity, we’re particularly interested in initiatives that will help us meet that goal.”

Who can apply?

Both non-profits and private businesses in the Town of Huntsville can apply for support for events or projects within Huntsville. Organizations from outside of Huntsville planning events or initiatives that will have significant economic impact in Huntsville may also apply.

Eligible events or initiatives must take place within Huntsville’s municipal boundaries between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, and align with the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association’s values and strategic plan. Applications for events or initiatives that encourage visitors to travel to Huntsville and stay overnight, in particular those in the shoulder seasons or winter months or that occur mid-week, will be given stronger consideration.

Visit huntsvillemat.com for full details and to submit an application before January 10, 2025.