Fundraising Campaign For MRI Technology At Georgian Bay General Hospital Is Getting Closer To The Goal

December 11, 2024 – The Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation is closer than ever to completing the $4-million fundraising campaign for an MRI, thanks to a match gift from FDC Foundation. The private family foundation, based in Mississauga, will match all donations to the MRI Fund up to a total of $550,000.

Since April 2023, businesses, organizations and individuals have come together to raise more than $3-million to help bring MRI technology to GBGH. This latest gift will be the final push to complete the fundraising efforts by the end of January 2025.

“Our community has been so supportive of the MRI campaign, and we are so grateful to every person who has invested in this project to date,” says Jen Russell, director of communications & engagement, GBGH Foundation. “FDC Foundation’s generous match gift means that all donations to the MRI Fund going forward will have double the impact. We are almost there, and we hope everyone will join us!”

A representative from FDC Foundation shared that they are thrilled to support GBGH’s efforts to bring an MRI to the community because they believe that where you live shouldn’t be a barrier to accessing high quality health care.

“We couldn’t agree more,” adds Russell.

In June of 2024, construction on the new MRI suite began at GBGH and work is well underway for a completion date in early 2025. Some of the construction milestones reached recently include completion of interior framing, closing in the exterior and beginning drywall installation. Inside, electrical and plumbing rough-ins are nearing completion and preparations are underway for the installation of magnet shielding in the MRI room, setting the stage for the next phase in bringing this critical service to our community.

“It is exciting to see progress on the MRI project, and we anticipate the MRI equipment being delivered in early December,” says Erin Kominek, manager, cardiorespiratory, diagnostic imaging & laboratory, GBGH. “We are grateful to FDC Foundation for their partnership in helping to fund this important project for our community.”

The new MRI addition will help reduce wait times – both locally and across the region as GBGH’s local patients will not be on MRI waitlists at facilities in Barrie or Orillia.

To see monthly time lapse videos showcasing the construction progress, visit – https://gbgh.on.ca/programs-and-services/diagnostic-imaging/magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri/

To make a donation toward the MRI, and take advantage of this matching gift, please visit: https://gbghf.ca/mri-match/