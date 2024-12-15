Sharp Eyed OPP Officer Makes Arrest In Connection With Midland Restaurant Break And Enter

A sharp eyed officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment made an arrest solving an overnight break and enter to a popular Midland restaurant.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:39 a.m. December 11, 2024 to a report of an entry alarm at Mom’s Restaurant on Pillsbury Drive, Midland. Although the officers attended the scene promptly the suspect had fled the scene after smashing the front glass entry door. Video surveillance provided the officers with suspect descriptors and at 9:30 a.m. December 11, 2024 an OPP officer patrolling on William Street observed an individual matching the suspect descriptors. When the officer approached, a foot pursuit ensued resulting in an arrest of the suspect.

Charged in connection to this investigation is Jamie Paul Dube 43 years of Tay Township with the following criminal code offences.

Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence

Mischief – destroys or damages property

Theft Under $5000

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Resist Peace Officer

The accused remains custody awaiting a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.