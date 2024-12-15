Spruce Glen Public School Hosts Their Annual Turkey Dinner

Article / Photo From: TLDSB

On December 11, Spruce Glen Public School (SGPS) hosted a holiday turkey dinner – a tradition that has been taking place at the school for over 20 years!

The annual event wouldn’t be possible without the hard work from the school’s Grade 8 students, teachers, and valuable parent/guardian volunteers who prepared and served a full turkey dinner with all the fixings to current and past staff, and community volunteers.

The event is a fundraiser and raised over $500, which will be donated to The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation in Huntsville.

Here’s what attendees had to say about the dinner:

“Such tremendous organization and teamwork went into this event. Thank you for putting this on! What a great community event. My Grade 8 hosts were highly entertaining and did a wonderful job. The students looked so proud and took their jobs seriously.”

“Absolutely heart-warming and so much fun! It is a true highlight of the year. Students prepared such nice decorations, table settings, name tags, and attention to making our dining experience so special (e.g., getting us drinks, making desserts, clearing our plates, and most of all contributing to such pleasant conversations). We have such a great school and lovely students!”