Orillia OPP Report 14 Impaired Drivers During Festive RIDE So Far

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged fourteen drivers with impaired operation and driving related charges in the first three weeks of the Festive RIDE campaign.

On November 21, 2024, at approximately midnight, the OPP began its annual Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign. This campaign runs through until January 1, 2025, and is aimed at increasing public safety over the holiday season as well as driving the publics awareness of the dangers of driving while impaired.

Officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP are working tirelessly to improve the safety of their community and as a result, over the first three weeks of the campaign, fourteen (14) individuals have been charged with fifty-four (54) impaired and driving related offences, and fourteen (14) vehicles have been impounded.

All drivers charged with Impaired driving will have their drivers licence suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days.

The OPP Festive R.I.D.E campaign runs until January 1, 2025, and the Orillia OPP urges everyone to plan ahead and arrange for a safe ride home. Call a friend or call a cab. Remember that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.