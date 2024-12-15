Dredging Program Begins At Port Of Orillia

The City of Orillia has initiated a dredging program to address weed growth and sediment build-up within the Port of Orillia.

The project will restore historic lake depths, ensuring the Port can accommodate larger vessels and remain a key destination for boaters. Work will take place over the winter with completion expected by spring 2025. During this project, the boat launch and a portion of the parking lot at the Orillia Waterfront Centre will be closed to the public. The paved trail will remain open.

“The Port of Orillia attracts visitors and boaters from near and far while serving as a vital hub for our community. This dredging project is an important step in preserving and enhancing the Port’s functionality and accessibility,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “By restoring historic lake depths, we are ensuring that the Port continues to accommodate a wide range of vessels and remains a premier destination on the waterway. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of residents and visitors as we undertake this initiative.”

The City has worked closely with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks to secure the necessary permits for the project. The dredging will be completed by Galcon Marine Ltd, who has mobilized on site and launched a small tugboat and several barges into the water.

While the project is underway, active dredging will keep the water moving and break ice during the process, preventing thick ice from forming. The City and the contractor will be working with community partners to monitor and communicate conditions regularly to ensure public awareness.

“We recognize that the Port of Orillia is a point of access for winter activities such as ice fishing and snowmobiling. Understanding the importance of safe access to the lake during these months is crucial,” said Chris Ferry, Deputy Fire Chief. “Even though the ice may seem strong in areas where dredging is not occurring, it is not advisable to venture onto any ice anywhere in proximity to the Port of Orillia this winter. Safety remains our top priority, and we will monitor and communicate lake conditions throughout the project.”

Avoid the Dredging Area and Surrounding Ice:

To ensure public safety during ongoing dredging operations, we strongly advise all individuals to stay out of the designated dredging area (see attached Port of Orillia Dredging Project Map) and away from nearby ice. Ice in and around the dredging site is unstable and unsafe, posing significant risks to snowmobilers, ice fishers, and pedestrians.

Stay Clear: Avoid the dredging zone entirely, as machinery and changing water conditions make the area highly dangerous.

Unpredictable Ice: Ice in the downtown waterfront area and past the breakwalls at the Port of Orillia may be thin, slushy, or weakened by currents, even if it appears solid.

Restricted Access: Do not enter or attempt to use the ice within or around the project area under any circumstances.

General Ice Safety Tips:

Know the Risks: No ice is safe ice. Assess conditions carefully and stay alert. Check Ice Thickness: Clear, hard ice should be at least 10 cm (4 in.) thick for walking; 12 cm (5 in.) for snowmobiles or ATVs; 20–30 cm (8–12 in.) for cars; and 30–38 cm (12–15 in.) for full-sized pick-up trucks. Avoid Risky Ice Conditions: Steer clear of slushy ice, areas near moving water, and thawed/refrozen ice, which are all dangerous. Be Prepared: Always wear a lifejacket or flotation suit and carry ice picks for self rescue. Never Go Alone: Always venture onto the ice with a companion and inform someone of your plans.

Visit the Ontario Lifesaving Society website for more information regarding ice and water safety.

The dredging program was approved as part of the 2024 Budget process in the amount of $1.6 million.

For more information about the project and to sign up for project updates, please visit orillia.ca/waterfront.