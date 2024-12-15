Huntsville’s “Super-Magicated” Lineup Of Christmas And New Year’s Events For All Ages

If you’re making a list and checking it twice, be sure to add these fun family activities that the Town of Huntsville has planned over the coming weeks for Christmas and New Year’s!

Festive Family Craft at the Muskoka Heritage Place

Tomorrow’s the day! Join us for festive family crafts at Muskoka Heritage Place on Saturday, December 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information and to register, please visit Muskokaheritageplace.ca.

Christmas Luncheon for 55+ at the Active Living Centre

Don’t forget about the Christmas Luncheon for 55+ at the Active Living Centre at noon on Tuesday, December 17. Tickets are $30. Pre-registration required; please go to the Town’s registration platform, visit our friendly staff at the Canada Summit Centre, or call Customer Service at (705) 789-6421.

Pre-Christmas Family Activities at the Canada Summit Centre

On Saturday, December 21, there is a full line-up of family activities at the Canada Summit Centre. Start the day off with a Christmas Craft at 10:30 a.m. From noon to 1:50 p.m. there is a free public skate brought to you by Bullock Independent Grocer. A big thank you to our current free skate sponsors! There are still sponsorship opportunities available at huntsville.ca for those looking to give the gift of family fun this holiday season!

From 1-1:45 p.m. and 1:45-2:30 p.m. there is a Preschool Swim and from 2:30-3:30 p.m. there is a Public Swim at the Centennial Pool.

Portage Flyer Christmas Train at Muskoka Heritage Place

The Town of Huntsville, Muskoka Heritage Place, and Santa Claus himself would like to invite everyone to the Portage Flyer Christmas event scheduled to take place on the evening of Saturday, December 21 from 5-8 p.m. (last train run at 7:30p.m.) at 100 Forbes Hill Drive (Rotary Village Station). Our Portage Flyer Christmas is a “super-magicated” event that has become a tradition among families. Enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, while supplies last. Cost is $5/person, babes in arms are free.

New this year, we are pre-selling a limited number of tickets for a senior and sensory-friendly train ride at 4:30 p.m. This run is for our residents needing a little more time and less hustle and bustle to enjoy the holiday experience. Tickets are available on the Town’s registration platform or by calling (705) 789-7576 ext. 3210. Registered service animals only please.

This is a very popular community event; please arrive early to avoid disappointment and dress warmly as the event takes place outdoors. Parking available at Muskoka Heritage Place’s main entrance, Huntsville High School, Canada Summit Centre, Active Living Centre or directly across from the event on Forbes Hill Drive. If you need specific directions or more detailed parking information, please visit Muskokaheritageplace.ca.

Special Thank You: Santa Claus would like to note that the rail volunteers at Muskoka Heritage Place are definitely on his ‘nice’ list for volunteering to provide this super-magicated event to the community. Merry Christmas, everyone!

New Year’s Eve Skates at the Canada Summit Centre

Don’t let ‘old acquaintances be forgot’ this New Year’s Eve! Join us on Tuesday, December 31 at 4, 5, or 6 p.m. on the Don Lough Arena for a FREE public skate to ring in the new year. Come out and celebrate the year by getting active, spending time with loved ones and having fun. We can’t wait to see you there. Sponsored by the Town of Huntsville.

Looking for Last-Minute Gift Ideas?

Have you made your list and checked it twice? Check out the Town’s many holiday gift ideas!

Shopping for a theatre lover? You may want to consider Algonquin Theatre gift certificates or a Seat Dedication.

Give the gift of healthy living with Canada Summit Centre gift certificates, passes, or arena Seat Dedication.

Looking for fun for the whole family or a history lover? Wrap up a Muskoka Heritage Place (MHP) membership, season pass, or adopt one of our artifacts.

The MHP gift shop is open and holding a year end sale until December 20 – almost everything is 10-50 per cent off (excluding items on consignment) with many items qualifying for the Federal government’s tax-free holiday.

For more information, see the winter edition of the digital Art, Culture & Recreation Guide