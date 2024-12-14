Huntsville Hospital Foundation Receives $250,000 Gift With Unique Features

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation today announced that Beth and Scott Goodhew of Grandview in Huntsville have pledged $250,000 in securities over five years with equal amounts going to the current hospital’s most urgent medical equipment needs now and redevelopment in the future.

“We call this an act of living giving,” says Beth Goodhew. “We get to see the impact of our pledge now and we get to confirm our support for the new hospital all at once and every year from now until 2029.”

“The gift of securities idea was the best way for our family to support our community while maximizing the gift for the hospital,” continues Scott Goodhew. “Giving securities over five years meant we could give the whole amount instead of cashing in the securities, paying taxes and then donating what was left. It’s a true win/win for the hospital and for us.”

The Goodhews worked with their financial advisor to create the plan and choose the investments for transfer over time. They also updated their Wills (through their lawyer) to include Huntsville Hospital Foundation in their estate. Scott and Beth found the Huntsville Hospital Foundation website and the Foundation team to be especially helpful as they planned their gift.

“The Goodhews have demonstrated that rare combination of generosity, community support and a smart, strategic approach to giving, and we can’t thank them enough,” says Katherine Craine. “Beth and Scott have lived here full time for 10 years now. They are really involved in the community, and Beth even sat on the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Board of Directors for six years. They exemplify the community spirit, generosity and ingenuity that makes Huntsville and area such an amazing place to live.”

“The government doesn’t fund some of the equipment and technology that our hospital team depends on and that we’ve come to expect,” concludes Beth Goodhew. “That’s our role and everyone’s role in this community. What we get back is amazing, local hospital care.”

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation inspires donations and raises funds to help Huntsville Hospital purchase technology and equipment not funded by taxes. Staying in step with changing and evolving medicine helps the hospital attract and retain the best expertise while sustaining its position as one of the leading community hospitals in Ontario.