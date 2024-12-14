OSPCA And Humane Society Celebrates Its 8,000th Spay/Neuter Surgery In 2024

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is closing out 2024 with a milestone worth celebrating: over 8,000 spay/neuter surgeries performed this year! That’s not just a number – it’s the prevention of an estimated 480,000 unwanted puppies and kittens who may have ended up in shelters, or on the street.

Since launching its high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter services in 2009, the Ontario SPCA has performed more than 150,000 surgeries at its clinics in Barrie and Stouffville. These clinics, which also provide basic veterinary care for families without the means to take their animal to a local veterinarian for routine care, ensure no pet is left behind – regardless of income or geography.

The Society’s efforts extend even further with its SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness Services unit, which has been stationed in Sudbury for the past two years to deliver essential care to Northern communities, and with MASH-style pop-up clinics ready to make an impact wherever they’re needed.

“Spaying or neutering your pet is more than just a procedure – it’s a commitment to tackling overpopulation and keeping animals safe,” says Dr. Jill Kirk, Chief Veterinary Officer at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “By providing accessible services, we’re giving communities the tools to make a lasting difference for animals and their families.”

The benefits of spay/neuter extend beyond population control. Fixed pets are less likely to roam, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries, and they experience lower health risks, reduced stress, and even improved behavior. It’s a simple act with transformative results.

Want to be part of the solution? Learn more, or support these life-changing programs by visiting ontariospca.ca/spayneuter