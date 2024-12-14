Hospice Muskoka–Andy’s House Launches $35K Donation Matching Challenge

Hospice Muskoka–Andy’s House is thrilled to announce a $35,000 donation matching challenge, running until January 8th. We are calling on the community to help us reach this goal. The matching challenge was initiated by a generous financial gift from an anonymous donor with a personal connection to Andy’s House.

Their hope is to inspire others in the community to rally together to raise an additional $35,000. With a 55% decrease in donations this December, the matching challenge comes at a critical time for Hospice Muskoka–Andy’s House.

“This financial gift is not only a meaningful way to honour the loss of a loved one, it is a call to action,” said Donna Kearney, Executive Director of Hospice Muskoka. “By matching this donation, the community can help us continue providing care and support to those impacted by death and illness.”

To participate, visit tinyurl.com/HMmatch35, email info@hospicemuskoka.com or call us at 705-646-1697 ext 212.

Together, let’s honour the legacy of love and compassion that inspires this challenge and ensure Hospice Muskoka can continue providing Palliative Care to our community.

Hospice Muskoka is a non-profit organization. Our mission is to walk with people on their palliative care journey. Fully accredited by Hospice Palliative Care Ontario (HPCO) our services are provided by a team of health care professionals and dedicated volunteers who maximize comfort for people who are terminally ill by reducing pain and addressing physical, psychological, social, and spiritual needs. Find out more about Hospice Muskoka by visiting www.hospicemuskoka.com.