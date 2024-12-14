Haliburton Highlands OPP Charged Seven Drivers With Distracted Driving In Two Days

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged seven drivers with distracted driving related charges in two days.

Between December 12 – December 13, 2024, members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP laid numerous traffic related charges. Officers conducted R.I.D.E. spot checks as well as conducting traffic enforcement with a focus on the “Big Four” which included impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, and lack of seatbelt use.

The statistics speak for themselves in relation to distracted driving. Seven drivers were charged with driving while on their cellphones. The fine for driving while using a handheld communication device as outlined in the Highway Traffic Act results in a total payable fine of $615 and 3 to 6 demerit points.

While you are driving, including when you are stopped in traffic or at a red light, it is illegal to:

· Use a phone or other hand-held wireless communication device to text or dial – you can only touch a device to call 911 in an emergency.

· Use a hand-held electronic entertainment device, such as a tablet or portable gaming console.

· View display screens unrelated to driving, such as watching a video.

· Program a GPS device, except by voice commands.

You are allowed to use hands-free wireless communications devices with an earpiece, lapel button or Bluetooth. You can view GPS display screens as long as they are built into your vehicle’s dashboard or securely mounted on the dashboard.

The OPP and Traffic Safety partners remain committed to saving lives on our roads. For safety and crime prevention tips, please visit our website at www.opp.ca.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP is committed to serving our province, including Haliburton County. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or submit your information online at www.khcrimestoppers.com. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward up to $2000.